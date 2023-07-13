There is nothing quite like summer baseball.
No matter where you are, the feeling of heading to a park to watch America's greatest game is unmatched. So it is no surprise that four or five times a week, the people of Fulton flock to "The Yard" to watch the Fulton Railroaders.
"Well, it's not just the baseball but to socialize with friends and it's something to do in Fulton," Railroaders fan Tim Grubbs said.
It is a common theme across sports: cities connecting with their local teams. Nowhere is that more true than in Fulton, Kentucky. The Railroaders have embraced Fulton with open arms and in turn the community has shown out at the team's games.
"Oh, we love it," Grubbs said. "It's good entertainment for a small town like Fulton. It's a well-run organization."
Earlier this summer, the Railroaders joined residents of a nearby retirement home for activity time. The team's community outreach has fostered a beautiful relationship with its fans.
"Ever since we all stepped foot in Fulton, we've just felt very welcomed here," Fulton outfielder Charlie Ferbet said. "Just the support from the community has been great and it's been great to give back a little bit. Going to the retirement home was a lot of fun and just the support we feel every night from the fans."
The Railroaders' history goes as far back as 1903 which has helped the team develop a uniquely loyal fan base. Grubbs who has been a season ticket holder for 15 years and said he never misses a home game. Joe Moore is another diehard Railroaders fan who travels 60 miles every day so that he does not miss a game.
"My goal is, since all of them are away from home, you want them to feel at home and that's what I enjoy doing," Moore said. "Everybody asks if I have a grandkid on the team and I go like 'Yeah, all of them.'"
The Railroaders' fans have redefined what it means to support their team.
"We go into the town and the local... Buttercups, it's a restaurant -- a family-owned restaurant," Head Coach Hayden Tapper said. "They pay for our guys when they walk in and everybody knows you. They're giving you high-fives, they're giving you hugs and they're telling you good job from the night before and it's just a very loving community."