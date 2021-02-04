PADUCAH, KY -- The Morehead State defense did its part in shutting down Murray State on Thursday night in a 66-56 win.
The 56 points was a season low for the Racers who shot just 36 percent from the floor. The Eagles also outscored Murray State 42-18 in the paint in one of the Racers worst performances of the season.
"It is frustrating just from the standpoint that it is what we built our program on, being the toughest hardest playing team on the floor," head coach Matt McMahon said. "We have been very inconsistent in that area. I thought our guys had a great week of practice, obviously we had a quick turnaround, but I don't want to take anything away from Morehead State."
Tevin Brown led the Racers with 13 points, but was just 3-12 from three point range and dropped his season average to 30%.
With the loss, Murray State drops to 8-9 on the season and 5-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
They will next face Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, KY on Saturday night.