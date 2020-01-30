Morehead State rolls past SEMO 90-74 Associated Press Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOREHEAD, KY. (AP) - Jordan Walker and Djimon Henson scored 21 points apiece as Morehead State defeated Southeast Missouri 90-74.Alex Caldwell led the Redhawks with a career-high 29 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Morehead State Alex Caldwell Semo Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Ovc Basketball Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 39°F Rain Shower 41°F / 35°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.