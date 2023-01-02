PADUCAH, Ky. - After some recent rocky stretches, Murray State's dominant win over Evansville was the perfect way to start the new year.
But one of the most encouraging takeaways from that win was the standout performance from Murray State freshman Justin Morgan.
Morgan scored 15 points against the Aces on Sunday, a new career high for the freshman guard. His previous high was 7 points earlier this season.
Morgan has been seeing more time off the bench in recent weeks for Murray State. Sunday's performance was key to a 78-61 win.
It's an outburst the Racers need more of as they struggle to get help off the bench this season. Morgan said he's happy to take advantage of that opportunity.
"Coach always says, 'Your opportunity is going to come when you come off the bench,'" Morgan said. "Every time you go in there you have to give it your all. You have to give 100 percent. I feel like that's what I want to do. I want to get those offensive and defensive rebounds, I want to be in the right spot on defense, but really, just having the opportunity is great."
Prohm said Morgan got off to a slow start to the season, but he's starting to see the results of his hard work.
"I was really happy for him," Prohm said. "He was doing really well early in the season, but got sick and was out a week or two. Sick or hurt, I can't remember because it was in the preseason. It kind of set him back a little bit. He kind of fell behind a little bit. He's a resilient kid; he's a great kid. He works hard. He was in the gym yesterday morning shooting before. This guy can really make shots. It's important we get him minutes on the floor, whether it's 15 minutes, 18 minutes, because the guy can really make shots."
Murray State will look to build on Sunday's win on Wednesday when it hosts Bradley.