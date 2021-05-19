KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Collin Morikawa is steadily learning the routine as the PGA Championship's reigning winner.
Another week like he had at this tournament in 2020 might catch him up quick.
Morikawa won his first major title at TPC Harding Park last August and comes to The Ocean Course looking to match the feat of back-to-back wins here last accomplished by Brooks Koepka in 2018-19.
Morikawa last won on the PGA Tour in February and believes his game is trending upward.
He's still figuring out his role as defending champion, unsure when well-wishers referred to him as "DC".