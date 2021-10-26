In May of 2011, Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward made the decision to hire Steve Prohm to replace Billy Kennedy as the Racers' men's basketball coach. When we recently sat down with Ward, he remembered the pride he felt watching Prohm at his introductory news conference, and the differences he saw between Prohm and Kennedy.
"You look at a young man that's earned it," Ward said about Prohm's news conference. Nothing was given to him. He just earned it. That has to be rewarding no matter who's looking at it. From an AD's perspective, it is as well. At the same time, I was getting a very different coach than what I just had. I had a guy in Billy that had been there, done that. He had been a head coach. I never worried about him whatsoever. He ran his program, and I never had doubts about how he was doing it. I could see the process, even after Year Three that things were trending in the right direction, even though the record was such where 19 wins, you know the sky is falling in Murray with 19 wins. I could see it."
"But when he left, I went from a veteran who'd been there, done that, to a rookie who had never done it. My approach and my mindset were very different in how I approached Steve, and how the discussions I had with him each day. His ideas, he went 90-to-nothing, he had a new idea every two minutes. Let's focus, let's keep going on other priorities. He was that energy that took it to a very different level. He was incredibly passionate about the job, and certainly wanted to win. You could see the drive and determination each and every day with Steve. It was night and day. He had a lot of Billy in him, but personality-wise, they were completely opposite. That was my challenge every day, working with Steve. It was an honor to work with him, but boy it was different."
