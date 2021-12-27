Murray State came out of their Christmas break in 2011 with a perfect 13-0 record, and the Racers were ranked #20 in the Associated Press poll. When we recently sat down with former Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward, he talked about what his department had to handle with his basketball program getting so much national attention.
"Fundraising was certainly important, and took a natural turn just to itself," Ward said. "Ticket sales, attendance, how we present the game in such a way that people are going to remember what's going on, it just fed off itself. We didn't have to do a lot. You saw how it all kind of happened. It was probably one of the most enjoyable times I've ever had as an AD just because it was a spotlight that you just don't have at that time of the year. It meant so much for our program, for our university, for our team, for the conference, for the area. It was the buzz. It was a constant buzz there. I wondered how we were going to handle the pressure, because we had never been through this; Steve (Prohm) had never been through this; the team had never been through it. I just wondered how are we going to handle that pressure, and yet we kept winning, and we kept winning, and we kept winning."
