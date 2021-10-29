Heading into the 2011-12 season, the Ohio Valley Conference was on an unprecedented run of success in the NCAA Tournament. In 2009, Morehead State won the Opening Round game against Alabama State; in 2010 Murray State beat Vanderbilt at the buzzer; and in 2011 Morehead State shocked Louisville on a late three-pointer. The impacts on the OVC, from both a financial and image standpoint, were hard to dispute. We recently sat down with OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche, and she explained how important those wins were heading into the 2011-12 season.
"I was hired in 2009," DeBauchse said. "The year before, through the play-in game, the OVC had a level of success. I then, my first year, traveled with Murray State to the game where they played Vanderbilt out in California (in the 2010 NCAA Tournament). I will say to you, in my whole professional career working around sports, that win was the most sincere moment of joy I have ever seen around sports in my life. It was absolutely phenomenal. I was probably too young and green in my professional position at that time to appreciate this doesn't always continue. It was just inherent joy. (Murray State Director of Athletics) Allen Ward picked me up, threw me in the air, and grabbed me so hard I thought he broke my neck. It was just that sense of, 'Oh, heavens, this is such a bright accomplishment.'"
"We went on as a league and had additional success. With that time came an additional swagger, and an additional sense of importance of what success in the men's basketball tournament could do, not only for the institutions, but for the league as a whole. I don't think anybody ever took it for granted that it was a pattern. It was still appreciated just how special it really was, and how this growth needed to continue. With each win, people saw what it could really do structurally, financially, brand of the league, the whole nine yards. It just continues to reap benefits and benefits and the significance just built and built."
"My sense was there was never an expectation, but, boy, there was an awful lot of value and an appreciation. The more wins you have, the more wins you want."
