For all of the success Murray State's basketball team has had over the last 35 years, the spotlight has been brighter in the last decade. Here is CBS Sports columinst Gary Parrish talking about how the program's national perception changed after the Vanderbilt win in the 2010 NCAA Tournament.
"It almost always has to happen in the NCAA Tournament," Parrish said. "People will be dismissive of everything you do unless you do it in the NCAA Tournament, and often unless you do it in the NCAA Tournament against a Big Ten team or an SEC team. Murray State had been a quality program. For as long as I can remember, it had been a place where coaches who went on to bigger things, they were there. You can't go from any program at that level to being the head coach at Cincinnati, or being the head coach at Alabama, or Iowa State, or Texas A&M unless you've had some success."
"I fall victim to this as well. You see a team that's won a lot of games, they won their league, and then you go, 'But who have they really beat?' They beat other schools just like them.' When they lose in the NCAA Tournament, which is normally what happens, because it's a lower-seeded team playing a higher-seeded team, you go, 'Well, that was a nice little story but it ended exactly the way we thought it was going to end.' When you get in the NCAA Tournament and then you knock off a so-called 'big boy', it makes people pay attention. You can't be dismissive of that. You can be dismissive of everything else, but you can't be dismissive of that. Absolutely when you start advancing in the NCAA Tournament, that is when pay attention. If you can ever do it multiple years in a row, that's when the entire perception of your program starts to change."
