As the head coach at Austin Peay for 27 years, Dave Loos had a front-row seat to how heated the Murray State-Austin Peay rivalry could get. As intense as those rivalries can become, conference teams generally root for each other during the early part of the season. The more non-conference wins everybody gets, the better it is for the entire league.
When we recently sat down with Loos, he talked about when the Racers unbeaten start finally got on his radar during that 2011-12 season.
"I think as a coach, especially in this situation, I'm always checking their scores," Loos said. "I think we all knew they were going to be pretty good. Isaiah Canaan, Jewuan Long, Ivan Aska, they had a good basketball team. I think we knew they were going to be really good. I don't know that we could have said, at that point, how good they were going to be down the road."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.