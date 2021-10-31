When Billy Kennedy stepped down as Murray State's basketball coach to take over at Texas A&M, his longtime assistant Steve Prohm took the reins of the Racer program. While change is a part of life, it was going to need to be a quick adjustment for Murray State's three seniors heading into their final year in Murray. One of those seniors, guard Donte Poole, said he was very comfortable with Prohm's promotion.
"I was perfectly fine with it as well," Poole told us recently. "He had already been in the program. We were real familiar with him. We were familiar with how he was and what he expected. Of course, at a head-coaching level, it's a little bit different, so he'll be more expecting of certain things. We wanted Coach Prohm to be the next coach. We thought that it was not only the right thing, but he was deserving of it. We also felt like it fell right into place. It was the perfect time for things to happen. It was a gift, really."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.