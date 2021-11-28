Murray State's win in the 2011 Great Alaska Shootout propelled the Racers to a 7-0 start that season. While Isaiah Canaan was the Tournament MVP, teammate Donte Poole made his presence known in Anchorage as well. Poole had been a role player with limited production in his first three years in Murray. His performance in Alaska showed he was ready for the bigger stage, and ready to help lead the Racers on and off the court. In the video clip above, Poole describes how that trip to Alaska showed everyone how improved of a player he was.
