Isaiah Canaan was a high school basketball standout in Biloxi, Mississippi. Murray State started recruiting Canaan early in his high school career, and then got him to commit and sign with the Racer program in November of 2008. Five months later, Canaan was helping his high school team win a state championship, and several bigger schools game calling, trying to get Canaan out of Murray. When we talked with him recently, Canaan said he wasn't going anywhere.
"As a kid, you'd see the SEC schools, you'd see all the bigger schools that, 'Hey, I want to play there one day,'" Canaan said. "I had moments, especially once we won the state championship my senior year. I committed before that. At the time, I didn't want to be one of them guys that things would happen, injuries would happen, and my scholarship would be taken away from me. I'm a big loyalty person. Murray State was on me recruiting me way harder at the time than any other school. I stuck with it."
"I had those moments where all your friends, people on the outside, telling you, 'Hey, this school, they want to get you. This school is good.' I had those moments. After I committed, I watched the OVC Tournament, and I watched them lose to Austin Peay three times that season. Everybody was like, 'Is the team you're going to? Is this who you committed to?' I was like, 'Yeah, but it's going to be different. It's going to be different when I get there.' Like I said, I really believed in them guys. They was on me from the jump and I just wanted to stick with them. The loyalty they gave me, I wanted to give back to them, so I stayed committed."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
