Ivan Aska came to Murray State after growing up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Heading into his senior season of 2011-12, you can imagine his surprise when he saw the Racers would be traveling to Anchorage for the Great Alaska Shootout. When we recently sat down with him, he explained that while he was surprised by the trip, he was glad the team went.
"I was excited because I never really got in a close encounter with snow," Aska said. "You hear Alaska, you be like, 'Yo.' They've got reindeer and moose. It's cold. I'm like, 'How is this going to be?' I remember being outside, and we'd just gotten off the bus and there's feet of snow. You see a family of moose walking over. I'm just amazed. I'm seeing reindeer. I'm like, 'There really is a Santa.' Just looking at the mountains, and looking at the people moving around, there's a blizzard out here every day. It was amazing. It's something I'll truly, truly always remember."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.