After a successful first season at Murray State, Ivan Aska was the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2008-09. Aska started his career with Billy Kennedy as his head coach, and finished his senior season with Steve Prohm leading the Racer program. Prohm had been an assistant coach under Kennedy for Aska's first three years in Murray. When we recently sat down with Aska, he talked about his relationship with Prohm before Prohm took over as head coach.
"As an assistant, I was figuring him out," Aska said. "He was always on the move. He always had everything organized. He was Coach Kennedy's right-hand man. He got the job done as an assistant. Sometimes he could be annoying because you didn't know him. As you started to realize his anxiety levels and stuff, and his chapstick, it was something that now turned into something bigger than basketball. What he has done, he has a family now, like I said, it's bigger than basketball. Now we can just look back and see the things that Coach Prohm was at the beginning, and now where he's at. I'm just so proud of him."
