Everything was going right for the Murray State basketball to start the 2011-12 season. The Racers had opened the year with 14-straight wins, and they were ranked #20 in the Associated Press poll.
Their first true adversity of the year hit them on December 30, 2011 in a win at Eastern Illinois. That's when senior forward Ivan Aska broke his hand. In the video above, Aska explains what happened, and his reaction to the injury.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.