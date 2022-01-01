Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing and will continue. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky, and all of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris, especially with respect to those still dealing with tornado debris clean up. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Repeat heavy rains, enhanced by thunderstorms, will cause excessive rainfall and flooding. Widespread 2 to 4 inch total rainfall amounts are expected, with locally higher amounts possible, especially across far southeast Missouri and southern Kentucky. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&