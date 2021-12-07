James Kane spent the first four years of his college coaching career as a video coordinator at VCU and Alabama. When we recently sat down with Kane, he explained how his career path led him to Murray State.
"I think my name came up in one those conversations about scheduling (with Alabama)," Kane said. "Steve (Prohm) was looking for, I believe, a young coach with ties to the state of Florida because Florida was always good for Murray State. Steve gave me an opportunity to come interview. I came to interview inb a suit and tie, and it was about 95 degrees in the summer in Murray, Kentucky during camp. That's when I first met Steve. We just hit it off from there, and I was fortunate enough for him to hire me."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.