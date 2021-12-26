After beating Memphis in early December of 2011, Murray State found themselves ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time since 1998. When we recently sat down with former Murray State assistant coach James Kane, he said the Racers did a good job of handling the excitement of being ranked early in the season.
"Monday, Tuesday, Steve (Prohm) kept it consistent," Kane said. "So you just knew what to expect. We had pre-practice, then we had certain drills, and then we had competitions. Guys just went to work. They weren't satisfied, they were hungry. They held each other accountable. Even with all the distractions and noise, they held each other accountable. Steve and the staff did a great job of keeping guys focused. Steve had his certain ways of keeping the guys focused on their wall, so to say. I don't necessarily think there was ever tons of pressure thinking about the ranking and thinking about the streak. Maybe towards the end in February when you pull up at the New York Times is there; USA Today is over here; CBS is sitting at the bathroom waiting. It was definitely exciting."
