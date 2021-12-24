#22 Murray State beat UT Martin, 78-54, on December 21, 2011 at the CFSB Center. It was the last game before Christmas break for both schools. We recently sat down with former UT Martin Head Coach Jason James and he remembers the buzzsaw his team ran into that night against the unbeaten Racers.
"I remember being in the gym at their place," James said. "Kind of trying to think, 'Maybe if we did this and did that, maybe we can stay in the game.' I just remember Donte (Poole) made a couple, and then Isaiah (Canaan) made a couple, and then Ed (Daniel) had a monster dunk. I just remember sitting down thinking, 'How much longer until Christmas break? When can we get out of here so my guys can go home?' I want to say it was a tip dunk that Ed had in transition, and all the guys kind of stopped and looked at me. We called timeout, and that was it for the Skyhawks that day."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.