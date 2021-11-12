Jason James was very familiar with Murray State's basketball program as he spent 13 seasons at UT Martin, eight of those as an assistant coach and then the last five as head coach of the Skyhawks. When we recently sat down him, James explained what came to mind when Murray State forward Ed Daniel was brought into the conversation.
"Toughness, motor, rebounds. He didn't care nothing about you," James laughed. "He was a mean joker, boy. Never smiled, he just hooped. He tried to get every rebound. That's the one thing that always stuck out. He may not get every rebound, but man, he tried to get every rebound. He'd jump for every rebound. That's all you want your post guys to do: go to the glass. He was mean, though. He was mean. He was one of the enforcer guys inside. His facial expression never changed. He just played ball, and he played it a very intense clip."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.