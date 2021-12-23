Jason James spent more than a decade at UT Martin coaching against Murray State, as both an assistant and then as head coach. When we recently sat down with him, he explained what made senior guard Jewuan Long such an important part of Murray State's historic 2011-12 team.
"Jewuan the glue," James said. "We had a really good player on our team that we thought had a chance down the road to be good. Jewuan made him look like a third-grader. Just physical, did all the dirty work. I always thought on that team, him and a couple other players were kind of the glue that held everything together, because they did all the work some of those guys didn't want to do. He didn't ask for anything in return, he didn't ask for the accolades. I think one of the greatest things you can say about a player is he impacts winning. Jewuan, he impacted winning in a number of different ways. Fun guy to watch, not a fun guy to coach against, but a fun guy to watch."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.