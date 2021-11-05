LaTreze Mushatt had to sit out the 2010-11 basketball season after transferring from UMKC to Murray State. Mushatt said it was incredibly painful to watch his teammates lose in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals when he knew there was nothing he could to help but cheer from the bench.
As all eyes focused on Steve Prohm taking over the Racer program at the start of the 2011-12 season, Mushatt was excited to finally get the chance to play again.
"Knowing that I was able to play, I was maybe too excited," Mushatt told us recently. "Sitting out was my first time ever sitting out. I never sat out in my life. It was just one of those, 'I'm ready to play and help us win.' I wanted to keep that tradition going. I couldn't let the fans down. We, as a team, as a family, couldn't let the fans down. I was beyond excited about playing."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.