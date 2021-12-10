Now in his seventh-season as Murray State's head coach, Matt McMahon is the dean of Ohio Valley Conference basketball coaches. Before he took over the Racer program, he joined Steve Prohm's coaching staff at Murray back in the spring of 2011. When we recently sat down with him, McMahon explained how he ended up in Murray.
"I had met Coach Prohm through a mutual friend when we first got into the business around the same time back around 2001," McMahon said. "I just got to be friends with him over the years. He actually called me when he was looking to put together his staff and was asking me about a couple people. I always thought extremely highly of Steve, and I said, "I'd love to visit with you about an opportunity on your staff.' The conversation went from there. I had just been at UNC Wilmington for a year, but I just had great respect for the job Coach Prohm had done over the years. I always knew about the tradition and the history of Murray State, and it was something I was really hopeful I could be a part of."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.