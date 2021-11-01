Ron Prohm had watched his son, Steve, chase his basketball dreams as an assistant coach for more than a decade. In May of 2011, Steve was finally get the chance to run his first program at Murray State. When we recently sat down with Ron, he remembered the phone call where he learned his son's life had changed.
"It was a Sunday morning, I'll never forget it," Ron Prohm said. "It was early in the morning. Kathy says, 'Get up, the phone's ringing.' I get up and picked up the phone and said, 'Hello?' I knew it was him because of Called ID."
"He said, 'Dad, I got the job.' I just started to cry. I was really happy for him. From then on, it's history. He just loved it. He had a great team, he had a lot of great friends there, and a lot of good people there."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.