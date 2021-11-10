In Steve Prohm's first season as the head coach at Murray State, he presented his team with several sayings that proved to be foundational pieces to the Racer basketball program. One of the most impactful sayings was "Stay on your wall." In the video above, Prohm explains the biblical story behind that phrase, and how he used to help his players on and off the basketball court.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.