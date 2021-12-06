After Murray State beat Dayton to run their 2011-12 record to 9-0, the Racers had to deal with final exams before their next game at #21 Memphis. When we recently sat down with former Murray State student manager Tim MacAllister, he said the team's confidence was growing after their win over Dayton.
"They started feeling themselves a little bit," MacAllister said. "They started feeling like, 'We can be pretty good.' The Dayton game was a really good game for us, because they had a couple elite-level guards. To see our guards kind of out-play them, it was like, 'OK, now we have an opportunity to really make something happen.' I don't think it really turned into full-on, 'We can be the greatest team in Murray State history' until the Memphis game."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.