William Small was an assistant coach at Southeastern Louisiana from 2000-2003 with Steve Prohm. Small came to Murray State to be a part of Prohm's first staff in the summer of 2011. As the Racers started winning game after game to start the 2011-12 season, Small remembers how intense practices were as the pressure around the program slowly started to ramp up.
"You go through these games, and each game you try to take them one at a time," Small said. "Our practices were unbelievable. We would split up guards and posts, and I coached the post guys. It was some of the best competition between Ed (Daniel), Ivan (Aska), Trez (Mushatt), and Brandon (Garrett). It was crazy. It was almost like you had to stop it because it got almost too competitive. I sort of figured, 'Dang, we might got ourselves something here.' As it went on, each practice got better to where we had to sort of calm them down. There wasn't a lot of jealousy. It was just competition, competition and pulling for each other."
