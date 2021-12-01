On this day ten years ago, Murray State beat Western Kentucky, 70-59, to run their record to 8-0 on the season.
Isaiah Canaan led the way with 19 points, while LaTreze Mushatt scored nine off the bench, including seven in a row near the end of the first half.
With the win, Steve Prohm moved one game away from tying the 9-0 record for best start for a coach at Murray State in their first season, set by Tevester Anderson in 1998-99.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.