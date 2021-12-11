On this day ten years ago, Murray State remained unbeaten with a 76-72 win over #21 Memphis.
Donte Poole led the Racers with 20 points. Three other Racers starters ended with double digits on the evening as Isaiah Canaan added 15, Ed Daniel contributed 13, including 7-of-9 shooting from the free throw line, and Ivan Aska added 12 points.
With the win, Murray State ran their record to 10-0 on the season.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.