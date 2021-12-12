A day after beating Memphis, Murray State found themselves ranked #24 in the Associated Press poll. The Racers were now 10-0 on the season. With what seemed to be the toughest part of their schedule behind them, Murray State now faced questions about the possibility of finishing the regular season undefeated. in the video above, senior guard Jewuan Long did not shy away from those expectations.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.