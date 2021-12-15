On this day ten years ago, #24 Murray State routed Lipscomb 89-65. With the win, the Racers improved to 11-0 on the season.
The Racers closed the first half on an 18-8 run to take a 45-29 lead to the locker room.
Murray State forced six-straight Lipscomb turnovers in the second-half to key an 18-0 run to build a commanding 65-35 lead with 13:44 remaining in the game.
Ed Daniel and Ivan Aska led the Racers with 16 points each on the night.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.