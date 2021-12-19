On this day ten years ago, Murray State moved up two spots to #22 in the Associated Press poll. Racer Head Coach Steve Prohm was trying to move his team past the initial excitement of being ranked after their win over Memphis two weeks earlier.
"It's obviously good to be ranked," Prohm said. "Last week I didn't check, this week I checked out of curiosity to see where we'd be ranked. Now it's beyond that, it's about getting ready for Ohio Valley Conference play and Tennessee-Martin Wednesday night. That stuff's great, and as long as we keep winning, we'll continue to be ranked. We've put ourselves in that position, but first and foremost, it's about winning the conference now."
"Being ranked is great," senior guard Donte Poole said. "At the same time, we have to use that for motivation. It has to be fuel for this team to strive even harder, to go even harder, to push each other even more. Being ranked is great, but we have to keep working. Just as fast as we got ranked, we can be unranked just as fast."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.