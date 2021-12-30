On this day ten years ago, #20 Murray State blew out Eastern Illinois, 73-40, to improve to 14-0 on the season. The Racers also moved to 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Stacy Wilson came off the bench for the Racers to lead the team with 16 points, including a team-best four 3-pointers.
Jewuan Long added 14 points for Murray State on a perfect 6-6 shooting night from the field.
Senior forward Ivan Aska left the game in the second half with an apparent hand injury. He would be reevaluated when the team returned to Murray.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.