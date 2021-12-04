On this day ten years ago, Murray State ran their record to 9-0 on the season with a 75-58 win over Dayton.
Isaiah Canaan led the Racers in scoring for the seventh-time in games as he scored 21 points. LaTreze Mushatt scored 14 points off the bench, while Ivan Aska chipped in with 13.
With the win, the Racers moved to 9-0, the program's best start since the 1998-99 season.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.