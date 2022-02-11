On this day ten years ago, #9 Murray State bounced back from their first loss of the season with an 82-63 win over Austin Peay.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the sixth-episode airing on February 12th, 2022.