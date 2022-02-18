On this day ten years ago today, #16 Murray State beat #21 Saint Marys, 65-51, in the ESPN BracketBusters series. We also go to see the legendary Dick Vitale dance with the Racers cheerleaders in a scene no one will ever forget.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the seventh-episode airing on February 19th, 2022.