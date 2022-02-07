On this day ten years ago, as they prepare to face Tennessee State, Murray State moves closer to Ivan Aska returning to the starting lineup. Here's Andy Waterman with our report from that day.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.