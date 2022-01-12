On this day ten years ago, #15 Murray State beat Jacksonville State, 66-55, to improve to 17-0 on the season. The win gave Murray State their best start in school history, besting the mark of 16-0 by the team from 1935-36.
Donte Poole led all scorers with 21 points on a night when made-baskets were at a premium. He was 12-of-14 at the free throw line and 4-of-7 from the field.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.