On this day ten years ago, #15 Murray State prepares to play Tennessee Tech in their first meeting since the Golden Eagles upset the Racers in the 2011 OVC Tournament Semifinals.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.