On this day ten years ago, Murray State was preparing for a road game with Morehead State. The Racers were 18-0 on the season, and Head Coach Steve Prohm said he did feel some pressure with his team off to an unbeaten start.
"This community, they're having the time of their lives," Prohm said. "I told our staff this the other day, I just don't want to let them down. You just want it to keep going. It's bringing so much exposure and notoriety. It's great for our program, and it's great for this school, this community, and this university. So many people are getting benefited by this, not just our basketball team and our players."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.