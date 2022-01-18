On this day ten years ago, #12 Murray State, down 46-37 with 11:59 to go, rallied to beat Morehead State 66-60 to improve to 19-0 on the season.
Isaiah Canaan led the Racers with 20 points, while Donte Poole chipped in with 15.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.