Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix and Wind chills in the teens expected through this afternoon... Parts of the Quad State region will be on the northwest edge of a large weather system located near the Gulf Coast of the United States today. With temperatures already at or below freezing today, wind chills across the area will remain in the teens to lower 20s throughout the day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for parts of Graves, Calloway, Trigg, Christian, and Todd counties for minor snow accumulations and the potential for a light glaze of ice this afternoon. To the north of this Advisory and generally south of a line from Poplar Bluff Missouri, Goreville Illinois, Evansville and Rockport Indiana, an extremely light mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow will be possible from the late morning through late afternoon. Little, if any, of the wintry precipitation is expected to stick on ground surfaces. However, a light dusting may briefly occur on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses. Given the warmer ground and pavement surfaces, any precipitation that reaches the ground should melt immediately. Travel impact outside of the advisory area should be minimal. Wind chills tonight will fall into the single digits and teens. Those persons venturing outdoors should dress warmly to prevent the potential for hypothermia or frostbite. Persons may want to check on their neighbors that may be without heat, as well as those who must venture outdoors for work or travel this afternoon and tonight.