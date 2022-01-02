On this day ten years ago, Murray State's basketball team was made available to the media for the first time since senior forward Ivan Aska broke his hand three days earlier in a win at Eastern Illinois. Head Coach Steve Prohm and senior guard Donte Poole addressed the fact they'd be without one of their leaders for several weeks.
"My first initial thought was for Ivan," Prohm said. "He's done an unbelievable job since I got the job in May, in a leadership role on and off the floor, and in a work ethic role. You hate to see a kid, in his senior year, who has put up very good numbers rebounding and scoring, to have to suffer an injury his senior year. He's a tough kid, and hopefully we'll get him back very soon."
"I know it's hard, extremely hard," Poole said. "Just knowing you want to be out there; knowing your teammates, you've grown this bond with them to, like, a brotherhood. They're out there whether they're winning or whether we're struggling, you just want to be out there so bad to help and to play your part. That's when you've got to be a good teammate and know how to cheer and motivate without being out on the floor."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
