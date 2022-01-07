On this day ten years ago, Isaiah Canaan's 35 points led unbeaten Murray State to an 87-75 win over Austin Peay.
Canaan scored 27 points in the first, including making all seven of his three-point attempts.
The Racers improved to 16-0 overall, and 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.