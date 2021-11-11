On this day ten years ago, Steve Prohm won his first game at Murray State as the Racers won their season-opener over Harris Stowe 76-49.
Donte Poole scored a career-high 18 points as the Racers won their 22nd-straight home-opener.
Poole was one of four Racers to score in double digits, as Ivan Aska added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. Stacy Wilson chipped in 11 points off of the bench, while Isaiah Cannan scored 10.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.