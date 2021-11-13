On this day ten years ago, Murray State was in Baltimore preparing for their first road game of the year against Morgan State. WPSD Local 6's Tom Annino was with the Racers and brought us our pregame report.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.