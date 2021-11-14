On this day ten years ago, Murray State picked up their first road win of the year, 80-69, at Morgan State.
The Racers never trailed in moving their record to 2-0, as Isaiah Canaan led the way with 23 points, and Ivan Aska had 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Check out highlights and postgame coverage with WPSD Local 6's Tom Annino in the video above.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.