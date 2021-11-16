In Murray State's 80-69 win over Morgan State, at times, there were some on-court disagreements between junior guard Isaiah Canaan and senior forward Ivan Aska. Both guys said it was much ado about nothing.
"Isaiah is like my little brother," Aska said. "He can yell at me and I can take it. I yell at him, and he can take it. Sometimes we might yell at each other, but that's what brothers do."
"We know what to expect out of each other," Canaan said. "If he do something, I'm going to get on his butt, and if I do something, he's going to get on my butt also. It's the relationship we've got. We can talk to each other. It helps us out and motivates us to keep going on the court."
