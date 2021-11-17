On this day ten years ago, Murray State defeated Tennessee Temple, 83-41, to improve to 3-0 on the season. This was Murray State's best start since they began the 2003-04 season 8-0.
Isaiah Canaan scored 16 points and Donte Poole had 15 to help the Racers win their 13th straight non-conference home game.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.