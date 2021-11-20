On this day ten years ago, Murray State rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat UAB 62-55. The Racers improved to 4-0 on the season.
Murray State trailed 49-37 with 10:20 to go in the game, but closed the game on a 25-6 run to seal the win.
Isaiah Canaan led the Racers with 19 points, while Ivan Aska added 18 points and seven rebounds. Donte Poole's 11 points all came in the second half.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.