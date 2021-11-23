On this day ten years ago, Murray State survived an upset bid in the opening round of the Great Alaska Shootout. The Racers held off a late rally by Alaska-Anchorage to beat the Seawolves 64-62. With the win, the Racers improved to 5-0 on the season.
Murray State led by 11 with 1:46 to go before UAA made their furious rally. Senior forward Ivan Aska hit a pair of free throws with 5.1 seconds left to put the Racers up by five points. The Seawolves hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, but Murray State escaped with their fifth-straight win.
In the win, Ivan Aska became the 37th member of Murray State's 1000-Point Club.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.